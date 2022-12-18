Students Volunteer With Ebenezer Baptist Church For Christmas Giveaway

Despite the tragic loss of a classmate earlier this week, dozens of Westmoore students came out to volunteer at a Christmas Giveaway with Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Saturday, December 17th 2022, 10:56 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Despite the tragic loss of a classmate earlier this week, dozens of Westmoore students came out to volunteer at a Christmas Giveaway with Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice addressed the students who volunteered in their time of grief.

"Use this as a guiding post to carry the love for your classmate, and the legacy of this school," Nice said.

The church donated more than $150,000 in furniture and home goods and nearly a thousand winter coats to children in need.

