Students Volunteer With Ebenezer Baptist Church For Christmas Giveaway

Saturday, December 17th 2022, 10:56 pm
Despite the tragic loss of a classmate earlier this week, dozens of Westmoore students came out to volunteer at a Christmas Giveaway with Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice addressed the students who volunteered in their time of grief.
"Use this as a guiding post to carry the love for your classmate, and the legacy of this school," Nice said.
The church donated more than $150,000 in furniture and home goods and nearly a thousand winter coats to children in need.
