Family Escapes After Home Catches On Fire In Yukon


Saturday, December 10th 2022, 6:51 pm

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

Oklahoma City firefighters say two adults and four kids escaped a burning home in Yukon on Friday.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene that afternoon.

Crews say two dogs also escaped, but two cats died in the fire.

There was extensive damage done to the home and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

