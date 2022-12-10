OCCC Hosting RACE Dance Collective's 10th Annual 'Hip-Hop Nutcracker' This Weekend


Saturday, December 10th 2022, 11:10 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A reimagined holiday classic is returning to Oklahoma Community College this weekend.

The RACE Dance Collective is putting on a hip-hop version of “The Nutcracker”.

The show opened Friday night and runs until Sunday.

Academy Director Hui Cha Poos and Erika Vasquez, a dance teacher at Classen SAS at Northeast High School, joined News 9 Saturday morning to discuss the production.

For tickets and more information, click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022

December 10th, 2022