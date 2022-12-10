OCCC Hosting RACE Dance Collective's 10th Annual 'Hip-Hop Nutcracker' This Weekend

Saturday, December 10th 2022, 11:10 am
A reimagined holiday classic is returning to Oklahoma Community College this weekend.
The RACE Dance Collective is putting on a hip-hop version of “The Nutcracker”.
The show opened Friday night and runs until Sunday.
Academy Director Hui Cha Poos and Erika Vasquez, a dance teacher at Classen SAS at Northeast High School, joined News 9 Saturday morning to discuss the production.
For tickets and more information, click here.
