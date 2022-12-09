Police: Bomb Threat At OKC Elementary School Determined 'Non-Credible Threat'


Friday, December 9th 2022, 2:36 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A bomb threat that was made at an Oklahoma City elementary school Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a non-credible threat, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Authorities responded to a bomb threat Friday afternoon at Fillmore Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City.

OCPD said the school was evacuated when authorities searched the building.
