Police: Bomb Threat At OKC Elementary School Determined 'Non-Credible Threat'

Friday, December 9th 2022, 2:36 pm
A bomb threat that was made at an Oklahoma City elementary school Friday afternoon was confirmed to be a non-credible threat, according to Oklahoma City Police.
Authorities responded to a bomb threat Friday afternoon at Fillmore Elementary School in southwest Oklahoma City.
OCPD said the school was evacuated when authorities searched the building.
