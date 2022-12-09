OCPD Arrest Suspect Accused Of Murder In Texas


Friday, December 9th 2022, 12:31 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A murder suspect out of Mesquite, Texas is now in custody, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Officers said they arrested Rickey Spencer at a fast food restaurant near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday night.

Spencer is accused of killing a person in Texas earlier this week, but also had an outstanding warrant in Oklahoma County.
