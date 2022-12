By: News 9

16-Year-Old Sentenced For Shooting That Killed A 14-Year-Old In 2021

A Guthrie teenager has been sentenced to decades behind bars for killing a 14-year-old in 2021.

16-year-old Dasan Clark was tried as an adult in the shooting death of Antwoine Watson.

Clark will serve at least 85 percent of a 35-year suspended life sentence.