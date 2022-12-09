Elementary Students Compete In ‘The Amazing Shake’ Competition

They say you never get a second chance to make a good first impression, and that all starts with a proper handshake.

Fifth grade science and math teacher Jennifer Newman has been working with the students at Lake Park Elementary School since the beginning of the school year.

“How do we give them what they need to succeed in life? And the first thing that you do is a handshake,” Newman said.

Fifty students were brought into the gym to exemplify the perfect handshake and have a 30 second conversation with prominent members of the Bethany community.

“We have our wonderful mayor from the city of Bethany, many city officials, we have our state representatives here,” Newman said.

“The chief police, the chief firefighter, that’s all I remember,” fifth grade student Fernanda Najera said.

Even News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel stepped in as a judge.

“It was good for a fifth grader to have eye contact, give a firm handshake, that takes a lot,” Rudicel said.

The students were definitely ready for the challenge.

“I asked them, what do you do for a living, and what’s your hobby?” fifth grade student Mason Le said.

“I was pretty nervous, but I was confident at the same time,” fifth grade student Kevin Lopez said.

After the handshake, students had to hold a 30 second conversation with the adults.

“You go in with confidence, great eye contact, great body language and a good smile,” Newman said.

Each student interacted with five different judges and scored on the handshake, eye contact, confidence, and other aspects of the interaction.