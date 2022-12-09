Signing Santa Makes Dozens Of Kids Smile For The Holidays

Signing Santa Makes Dozens Of Kids With Hearing Impairments Smile For The Holidays

-

During the holidays, many kids dream of meeting Santa.

“Photos with Santa is something that should be enjoyable for kids so we try to open that up for all children, regardless of how they communicate,” Shawn Houk with the Rotary Club of Northwest Oklahoma City said.

The non-profit is making that dream come true for so many people with hearing impairments like Felicity.

“We're all in the process of learning at different levels to help her learn sign language,” Ray Sharpe said.

The Sharpe family made it a special moment for their youngest daughter who has a hearing impairment.

This was the Sharpe's first time meeting and signing Santa, but this is an experience they want their daughter to have every year, something many people like Roshea Reigninger missed out on as a child.

“I had no Santa Claus to interact with and communicate with who knew sign language. I couldn't tell them what I was wishing for, for Christmas,” Reigninger said.

Reigninger said to see kids light up as the talk to Santa warms her heart.

Kya Pollard told News 9 this is something she loves about the holiday season.

“I'm super excited because he's deaf just like me,” Kya Pollard said.

There weren't just children in the line. Virginia Ray said she wanted to see the signing Santa for herself.

“It's my first time here. I really enjoyed visiting with the kids. It was so cute,” Ray said.

Santa told News 9 it's busy year-round at the North Pole to prepare for Christmas day, but he says this is an event he couldn't miss.

“In this world, sometimes communication is blocked because of the ASL they need someone who can understand them to,” Santa said.