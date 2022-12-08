News York Times Journalists, Employees Set To Walkout Amidst Contract Negotiations


Thursday, December 8th 2022, 9:50 am

By: News 9


NEW YORK -

Hundreds of journalists and other New York Times employees are set to walk off the job today for the first time in more than four decades.

Employees are demanding wage increases and remote work-polices during ongoing contract negotiations.

Thursday afternoon employees are set to hold a rally outside the newspaper's officers near Times Square.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022