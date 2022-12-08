News York Times Journalists, Employees Set To Walkout Amidst Contract Negotiations

Thursday, December 8th 2022, 9:50 am
Hundreds of journalists and other New York Times employees are set to walk off the job today for the first time in more than four decades.
Employees are demanding wage increases and remote work-polices during ongoing contract negotiations.
Thursday afternoon employees are set to hold a rally outside the newspaper's officers near Times Square.
