Moore Police Searching For Burglar Caught On Camera

Thursday, December 8th 2022, 9:29 am
A burglary suspect was caught on camera breaking into a home in Moore, and now police are searching for them.
Moore Police said the home near Southwest 39th Street and South Western Avenue had been broken into two days before this, which prompted the owners to buy security cameras.
Officers are asking people to call crimestoppers at (405) 793-5160 if you recognize this person.
