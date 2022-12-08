Yukon Police Investigating Incident Between 2 Students


Thursday, December 8th 2022, 9:22 am

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

The Yukon Public School district said police are investigating a school bus incident involving two students.

The district said the incident happened while the two students were on their way home from school.

Administrators said police responded quickly and made sure all students on the bus made it home, and that the two students have been released to their parents while the investigation continues.

It is unknown exactly what happened on the bus.
