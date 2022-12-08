Pedestrian Killed In SW Oklahoma City Hit-&-Run Crash

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 10:16 pm
Oklahoma City Police say one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night.
According to police, the deadly crash happened near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue.
Currently it is unclear what led to the crash. Police have not yet identified the victim.
This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.
