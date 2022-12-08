Pedestrian Killed In SW Oklahoma City Hit-&-Run Crash


Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 10:16 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police say one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night.

According to police, the deadly crash happened near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue.

Currently it is unclear what led to the crash. Police have not yet identified the victim.


This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 7th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022