Court Documents Reveal New Details On Quadruple Homicide In Kingfisher Co.

The suspect accused of four counts of first-degree murder in Kingfisher County was denied bail this week.

Wu Chen was arrested on Nov. 22 and is charged with four separate counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, all stemming from a hostage situation last month that turned deadly.

He is accused of killing four Chinese nationals on a marijuana grow farm about 10 miles west of Hennessey in Kingfisher County.

In a bail hearing Monday, the court called Chen a clear flight risk, saying "the proof of guilt of the defendant is evident based on a video of the incident and statements of the eyewitnesses to the murders that knew the defendant."

In the order denying bail, the court cites “The heinous and shocking nature of the crimes allegedly committed by this Defendant demonstrate that he clearly poses a threat to the safety of the general community and potentially, the witnesses in this case.”

It goes on to say "The possible punishment for first-degree murder is either death, imprisonment for life or imprisonment for life without the possibility of parole."

Court documents also said the “defendant is believed to be a Chinese national and not an American Citizen” saying the court is not aware of specific ties to the community or anybody to vouch for Chen’s reliability.

After the shooting, Chen’s vehicle was flagged driving to Miami and he was taken into custody. He was then transported to the Kingfisher County Criminal Justice Center on Dec. 1.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has been investigating the incident. The OSBI has not released the names of the victims they say were all four Chinese nationals. They last told News 9 they were working with translators to notify next of kin.

Chen is set to appear in court on Jan. 20 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing conference.