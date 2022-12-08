Norman Police: 2 Taken To Hospital Following Shooting; No Suspect In Custody

By: News 9

-

Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in Norman, according to Norman Police.

Officers said they responded to a reported shooting call at around 1:55 p.m. near 24th Avenue Southwest and West Brooks Street.

Police said they found two victims on, one with a gunshot wound and the other with injuries from an assault. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are being treated.

Two schools nearby were alerted and were able to resume normal operations once the incident was contained.

Police said they have the scene secured and do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story.