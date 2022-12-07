Sassy Mama: Nutty Sea Salt Caramel Turtles
Sassy Mama is in the kitchen cooking up some tasty treats for people to enjoy! On Wednesday's Sassy Mama segment, Sassy is showing how to make some nutty sea salt caramel turtles.
Ingredients:
- 16 ounces caramels, unwrapped
- 2 cups whole unsalted roasted pecan, almond or cashews
- 1 cup semi sweet or milk chocolate chips
Directions:
- Melt the caramels in a glass bowl just till they are slightly melted and can be held on a spoon. (Meaning not too runny)
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat.
- Place 3-5 nuts in a pile together on the baking sheet with 1 inch between each pile.
- Using 2 spoons, dip one into the slightly melted caramel and then use the other spoon to transfer a dollop onto each nut pile.
- Using clean hands, once the tray is done with the caramel lightly press the palm of hand onto the top of each blob. This ensures all the nuts are stuck to the caramel.
- Cover with parchment paper and allow them to cool completely before adding melted chocolate.
- Melt chocolate in the microwave in a glass bowl at 30 second intervals. Stirring between until melted.
- Add a spoonful of chocolate over the top of the caramel.
- Sprinkle with flaked sea salt or holiday sprinkles.
- Put the tray in the freezer for 10 minutes for quick setup. Store candy in an airtight container.