Sassy Mama: White Chocolate Holiday Fudge

Sassy Mama is in the kitchen cooking up some festive recipes for everyone to try! On Wednesday's Sassy Mama segment, Sassy is showing us how to make a white chocolate holiday fudge!

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cup white chocolate chips (NOT CANDY MELT or ALMOND Bark) 1 stick plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 1/4 cup corn syrup 3 drops peppermint candy oil (Find this in the cake decorating aisle) 1 ¾ cup mini marshmallows 1 1/4 cups plain holiday M&M’s 1/2 cup macadamia nuts Holiday Sprinkles

Directions: