Sassy Mama: White Chocolate Holiday Fudge
Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 4:52 pm
By:
News 9
Sassy Mama is in the kitchen cooking up some festive recipes for everyone to try! On Wednesday's Sassy Mama segment, Sassy is showing us how to make a white chocolate holiday fudge!
Ingredients:
- 2 1/4 cup white chocolate chips (NOT CANDY MELT or ALMOND Bark)
- 1 stick plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup corn syrup
- 3 drops peppermint candy oil (Find this in the cake decorating aisle)
- 1 ¾ cup mini marshmallows
- 1 1/4 cups plain holiday M&M’s
- 1/2 cup macadamia nuts
- Holiday Sprinkles
Directions:
- Melt the white chocolate, butter and corn syrup in a saucepan over medium-low heat.
- Stir constantly until completely melted.
- At this point, the butter and chocolate might be separated.
- Turn off the heat and whisk in the peppermint oil.
- Fold the mixture in on itself to incorporate the butter completely.
- Stir in the macadamia nuts and marshmallows just until combined. *Do not melt the marshmallows completely.*
- Pour the mixture into a bowl and allow to cool a few minutes before stirring in the M&M’s.
- Once you have stirred the candies, pour into a 9x9 metal pan that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.
- Spread evenly and sprinkle with fun holiday sprinkles.
- Cover with plastic wrap and lightly press the candies into the candy.
- Place the pan in the freezer for 30 minutes or until firm.
- Remove and cut into bite sized pieces.
- Store in an airtight container.