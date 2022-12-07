Sassy Mama: White Chocolate Holiday Fudge


Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 4:52 pm

By: News 9


Sassy Mama is in the kitchen cooking up some festive recipes for everyone to try! On Wednesday's Sassy Mama segment, Sassy is showing us how to make a white chocolate holiday fudge!

Ingredients: 

  1. 2 1/4 cup white chocolate chips (NOT CANDY MELT or ALMOND Bark)
  2. 1 stick plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  3. 1/4 cup corn syrup
  4. 3 drops peppermint candy oil (Find this in the cake decorating aisle)
  5. 1 ¾ cup mini marshmallows
  6. 1 1/4 cups plain holiday M&M’s
  7. 1/2 cup macadamia nuts
  8. Holiday Sprinkles

 Directions:

  1. Melt the white chocolate, butter and corn syrup in a saucepan over medium-low heat. 
  2. Stir constantly until completely melted. 
  3. At this point, the butter and chocolate might be separated. 
  4. Turn off the heat and whisk in the peppermint oil. 
  5. Fold the mixture in on itself to incorporate the butter completely. 
  6. Stir in the macadamia nuts and marshmallows just until combined. *Do not melt the marshmallows completely.*
  7. Pour the mixture into a bowl and allow to cool a few minutes before stirring in the M&M’s. 
  8. Once you have stirred the candies, pour into a 9x9 metal pan that has been sprayed with non-stick cooking spray. 
  9. Spread evenly and sprinkle with fun holiday sprinkles. 
  10. Cover with plastic wrap and lightly press the candies into the candy. 
  11. Place the pan in the freezer for 30 minutes or until firm. 
  12. Remove and cut into bite sized pieces. 
  13. Store in an airtight container.
