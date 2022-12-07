By: News 9

Thousands Of Oklahomans Helped As Result Of Mental Health Treatment Plan

State leaders said a program aimed at helping people going through a mental health emergency has helped 12,000 Oklahomans.

The program, first of its kind in the nation, provides resources to move a person who is having a mental health crisis to a treatment facility without using law enforcement.

State leaders said the program allows more officers to stay on the streets.