Thousands Of Oklahomans Helped As Result Of Mental Health Treatment Plan

State leaders said a program aimed at helping people going through a mental health emergency has helped 12,000 Oklahomans.
The program, first of its kind in the nation, provides resources to move a person who is having a mental health crisis to a treatment facility without using law enforcement.
State leaders said the program allows more officers to stay on the streets.
