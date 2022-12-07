Flags At Half-Staff To Commemorate Pearl Harbor Anniversary

By: News 9

Flags all across Oklahoma are at half-staff on the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The surprise attack from the Empire of Japan damaged or sank 19 ships including eight battleships.

2,403 American service members and 68 civilians were killed in the attack, and almost 1,200 others were injured as well.

The day after the attack, the United States officially declared war on Japan and entered the Second World War.