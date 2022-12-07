State Aeronautics Commission Discussing Fly Oklahoma App

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 9:52 am
The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is holding a public meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with a portion dedicated to discussing a new app for pilots in the state.
The commission will discuss the Fly Oklahoma mobile app and passport program.
The app that works like an airfield directory, and even allows pilots to access information from airports across the state.
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022