Construction Begins On New Science Museum Planetarium

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 9:48 am
Construction is underway on a new planetarium at the Science Museum of Oklahoma.
Once completed, the planetarium will feature a projection of a realistic night sky featuring almost 10,000 stars.
The planetarium will also house technology currently found at only a handful of planetariums around the world.
