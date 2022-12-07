Construction Begins On New Science Museum Planetarium


Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 9:48 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Construction is underway on a new planetarium at the Science Museum of Oklahoma.

Once completed, the planetarium will feature a projection of a realistic night sky featuring almost 10,000 stars.

The planetarium will also house technology currently found at only a handful of planetariums around the world.
