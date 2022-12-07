Online Mental Health Platforms Accused Of Exacerbating Adderall Shortage

By: CBS News

Experts are saying health companies that operate fully online could be partially to blame for a nationwide shortage of the drug Adderall, used to treat ADHD.

ADHD, or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, is a condition commonly diagnosed in childhood which includes having trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors or being overly active.

One of the companies being accused of causing a shortage is the online mental health platform Cerebral.

Dr. Andrew Kolodny said through Cerebral, people were able to obtain a prescription for Adderall during the COVID-19 Pandemic after the U.S. government temporarily lifted a rule requiring patiets to have an in-person medical visit before being able to have controlled substances.

"Drugs like Adderall can be prescribed through online appointments, and Cerebral and others have urged the government to make that change permanent," Dr. Kolodny said.