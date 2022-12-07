Rain Expected Throughout The Week, With Brief Pause Thursday

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 7:05 am
Rain chances go up today! Rain is likely this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and storms continue overnight into early Thursday morning.
Today will be a soggy and chilly day with highs in the 40s and a north breeze.
Tonight, lows will be above freezing, so no winter weather expected.
Rainfall totals still look impressive in spots. Where the rain trains over the same areas 1 to 2 inches will be possible.
