Rain Expected Throughout The Week, With Brief Pause Thursday

By: News 9

Rain chances go up today! Rain is likely this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and storms continue overnight into early Thursday morning.

Today will be a soggy and chilly day with highs in the 40s and a north breeze.

Tonight, lows will be above freezing, so no winter weather expected.

Rainfall totals still look impressive in spots. Where the rain trains over the same areas 1 to 2 inches will be possible.