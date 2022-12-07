Rain Expected Throughout The Week, With Brief Pause Thursday


Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 7:05 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rain chances go up today! Rain is likely this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and storms continue overnight into early Thursday morning.

Precipitation timeline this week.

Today will be a soggy and chilly day with highs in the 40s and a north breeze.

Temps across the state Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight, lows will be above freezing, so no winter weather expected.

Chances of rain across the state.

Rainfall totals still look impressive in spots. Where the rain trains over the same areas 1 to 2 inches will be possible. 

Chances of rain this evening.
