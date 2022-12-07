Firefighters Warn Of Holiday Fire Danger

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 6:58 am
Firefighters are warning homeowners that holiday decorations could easily spark house fires.
The U.S. Fire Administration said nearly half of holiday fires started because decorations are too close to a heat source.
The administration also said homeowners should check for loose or frayed wires before putting up lights, and to keep lit candles in places they won't be knocked over, or use flameless candles.
