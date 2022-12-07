Oklahoma Teen Robbed, Dragged By Driver In Sale Set Up Online

By: News 9

Teen Robbed, Dragged By Driver In Sale Set Up Online

A driver in Oklahoma City robbed and dragged a teenager with a truck during a shoe sale they set up over Instagram, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect was deceiving the victim.

"A person had met unknown suspects over social media... using a fake name," OCPD Sgt. Dillon Quirk said. "At some point the driver decided to take off. The victim attempted to hold onto the merch and was dragged for a few moments."

Quirk said the victim suffered significant injury but will be alright.

OCPD said if anyone knows anything, to contact them.