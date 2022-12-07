Oklahoma Teen Robbed, Dragged By Driver In Sale Set Up Online

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 6:30 am
A driver in Oklahoma City robbed and dragged a teenager with a truck during a shoe sale they set up over Instagram, according to police.
Investigators said the suspect was deceiving the victim.
"A person had met unknown suspects over social media... using a fake name," OCPD Sgt. Dillon Quirk said. "At some point the driver decided to take off. The victim attempted to hold onto the merch and was dragged for a few moments."
Quirk said the victim suffered significant injury but will be alright.
OCPD said if anyone knows anything, to contact them.
December 7th, 2022
December 6th, 2022
December 6th, 2022
December 6th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022