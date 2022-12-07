Oklahoma State Turns Away Sam Houston 65-51


Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 4:48 am

By: Associated Press


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Bryce Thompson scored 17 points and Oklahoma State pulled away from Sam Houston in the second half for a 65-51 win on Tuesday night.

Thompson hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range to help the Cowboys (6-3) turn away a Bearkats squad that has victories over Power 5 schools Oklahoma and Utah. Moussa Cisse grabbed 13 rebounds to lead a 37-22 dominance on the boards and blocked four shots. Tyreek Smith, John-Michael Wright and Avery Anderson III scored 10 points apiece. The Cowboys shot 47%.

Qua Grant scored 15 points and Donte Powers 10 to lead Sam Houston (7-2), which shot just 35%. The Bearkats had 12 steals, but it was the Cowboys with a two-point edge on points off turnovers.

Trailing by 12 at halftime, the Bearkats made a run at the Cowboys, scoring the first seven points of the second half, including a pair of baskets from Grant. But Wright scored five points in a 7-0 spurt and the lead climbed back to double figures.

Three-pointers by Smith and Anderson made it a 19-point lead with two minutes to go.

Thompson hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half when the Cowboys took a 32-20 lead.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 7th, 2022

December 7th, 2022

December 7th, 2022

December 7th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 7th, 2022

December 7th, 2022

December 7th, 2022

December 7th, 2022