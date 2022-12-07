Student of the Week: Zanna Loriss

By: News 9

News 9 would like to recognize Zanna Loriss, our Student of the Week.

Zanna is a 7th grader at Elmore City-Pernell. She's a 4.0 student who's also in the band, cross country, cheerleading, basketball, track, and a number of academic teams. If that's not impressive enough, Zanna was also the overall winner of the 2022 OSSM Middle School Math Contest