Local Non-Profit Hosts Sustainable Wreath Making Class

The Christmas season is in full swing, and one local nonprofit is making sure that you can get into the Christmas spirit while still keeping mother earth in mind.

OKC Beautiful is all about having an environmentally conscious Christmas, so they have some tips on how to be more sustainable this holiday season.

First, OKC Beautiful said most wrapping paper isn't recyclable. So, consider reusing paper bags, newspaper, or old wrapping paper instead.

Supporting small businesses and shopping locally helps reduce emissions from delivery, but they said the important part is just to be thoughtful and reduce and reuse whenever you can.

In the spirit if reusing, they're offering a wreath making class on Wednesday, Dec. 7th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm at the Will Rogers Garden Exhibition Center.

All the greenery and cuttings are donated by a local landscaping company, along with other found items like pinecones and berries.

"The whole intent behind this is teaching people that you can forage materials, use materials from your backyard," Natalie Evans with OKC Beautiful said. "You don't have to buy something from the store to use as decor."

OKC Beautiful said participants can also bring plant materials from their own gardens to incorporate in the wreaths.

Tickets are $40, and include materials needed for the class, as well as snacks and beverages.

