By: News 9

OKC Zoo Lion Cubs Get First Look At Outdoor Habitat

The Oklahoma City Zoo is changing its hours of operations for the winter season.

The zoo will now be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Feb. 8, but will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursday through Monday.

Safari Lights will continue nightly through Jan. 1, the hours for which are from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.