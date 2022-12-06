Local Nonprofit Helping Moms In Need Find A Home For The Holidays

-

There's no place like home, and a local nonprofit is providing transitional housing for local mothers and their children.

Lamicah, a single mother to a five-year-old daughter, said she was grateful and excited to have a stable place to stay.

"I didn't expect to be homeless; it happens to anybody, it doesn't have a name," Lamicah said.

A month ago, if you asked Lamicah where she and her daughter would be living this holiday season, the answer was unclear.

"I was in a shelter for about three months," Lamicah said.

Then, Lamicah was connected with Neighborhood Services Organization, who was able to help her get a fully furnished apartment just before Thanksgiving.

"That was a blessing because we were in a shelter at City Rescue Mission before then, and it was hard but me and my child we made it," Lamicah said.

Stacey Ninness, president and CEO of Neighborhood Services Organization, said with the help of their partner organizations, they are able to provide transitional housing and a variety of other services for eleven single mothers and dozens of children.

"They can stay for up to two years and they can gain life skills," Ninness said. "They can save money, they can get case management, all those things that they need so that when they leave our program, they can get more permanent housing."

These mothers are referred by other organizations such as the YMCA, City Rescue Mission, Positive Tomorrows and 211.

Lamicah said she is considering getting a degree online while she works as a caretaker.

"I am just going to continue to save money and work on my credit score," Lamicah said. "With the time I have here I feel like I am going to be stable enough to get something I can afford."

Now, Lamicah and her daughter can settle in for their first real Christmas in two years, along with a Christmas tree provided by Calvert's Plant Interiors

"It means a lot, we are very grateful to have a place to stay on Christmas and have presents that my child can open up and be happy this year," Lamicah said. "We are grateful, thankful and blessed."

To learn more about the services offered by Neighborhood Services Organization, click here.