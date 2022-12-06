OTA Holding Monthly Meeting, Turnpike Plan Discussion On Agenda


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 9:31 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is holding it's routine monthly meeting, with the main items being the budget for 2023 and the ACCESS Oklahoma plan.

Board members are set to hold an executive session discussing the legal matters related to the ACCESS Oklahoma plan, which would extend state turnpikes.

The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
