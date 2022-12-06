Local Motorcycle Club Collects Toys For Sharing Tree Families

Every day Sharing Tree helps hundreds of families in need with clothing, household items, and even toys.

That need becomes much greater for Christmas. The non-profit serves families in need, by providing a no-cost, dignified shopping experience in their facility that is laid out like a department store and staffed by volunteers. For Christmas, they serve 500 families that would have no gifts for Christmas. But the generosity of groups like the Naysayers motorcycle club just couldn’t let that happen.

“People bring toys, and we have a parade and they come back, and they turn the toys into the truck over here,” said Naysayers Motorcycle club’s Santa Claus.

Close to 500 bikers show up from everywhere.

“Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, we could go on, Florida, they come from all over,” said Eddie, with the Naysayer’s motorcycle club.

The motorcycle club has been doing the toy drive for 43 years, all for one reason.

“It does give your heart this wonderful feeling, to see a kid smile,” said Joanne Fansler with the Naysayers Motorcycle Club.

“This is incredible, this will fill up our toy room, probably twice maybe three times and it helps us tremendously with helping those families bringing Christmas to those in need,” said Lizzy Bozarth, executive director of Sharing Tree.

The toy collection makes a huge impact on families in need but there is still more work to do.

“We have 350 families left to serve, and they will come and shop at our store for toys and coats and all kinds of fun things like that,” said Bozarth.

Sharing tree is still in need of donations and volunteers are in heavy demand, visit their website www.sharingtreeok.org for more information.