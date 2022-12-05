TikTok Prank Traps Cars In Parking Lots

By: News 9

A new TikTok trend could make it hard for some shoppers to leave the parking lot.

The prank It involves using shopping carts to surround a parked car, while the car's owner is inside the store shopping.

One Oklahoma woman said her 30 minute trip to Walmart turned into 2 hours.

"He kept saying his manager Dave told him to do that," Henrietta Love said. "So I turned around, went back into the store looking for this Dave."

A store manager told Love there's no Dave, and confronted the two men involved.

Police were called and ticketed the pair for trespassing. Officers said the two men are known by the department