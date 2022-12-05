Foggy Morning So Far With Rain And Cold Coming Soon


Monday, December 5th 2022, 6:57 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Hang on tight! A wild temperature ride once again with today's temps in the 60s and 70s!

Look ahead to coming weather.

Temps across the state Monday afternoon.

Some fog and drizzle this morning especially in southeast Oklahoma.

Fog zone Monday and Tuesday.

Tomorrow cloudy, foggy, drizzly, with 40s on the way.

High temps for Tuesday.

Wednesday morning rain chances go up and we will see rain off and on through early Thursday morning.

Future rain totals this week.

May see a few thunderstorms along and south of I-44. Highest rainfall totals in eastern Oklahoma out of this storm system. Winds are not going to be an issue this week.

Precipitation timeline this week.
