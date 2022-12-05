Foggy Morning So Far With Rain And Cold Coming Soon

-

Hang on tight! A wild temperature ride once again with today's temps in the 60s and 70s!

Some fog and drizzle this morning especially in southeast Oklahoma.

Tomorrow cloudy, foggy, drizzly, with 40s on the way.

Wednesday morning rain chances go up and we will see rain off and on through early Thursday morning.

May see a few thunderstorms along and south of I-44. Highest rainfall totals in eastern Oklahoma out of this storm system. Winds are not going to be an issue this week.