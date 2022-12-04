OU Women's Basketball Beat Ole Miss

Sunday, December 4th 2022, 4:01 pm
The Oklahoma Sooners were able to come out on top over Ole Miss, collecting the team's seventh win of the season.
After a 34-28 lead at the half, the Sooners were able to stay dominant and follow through to claim a 69-59 victory over the Rebels.
The Sooners are now on a four-game win streak, after wins over Texas-Arlington, Arkansas State and Northwestern State, with their only loss coming from a crushing 124-78 Utah victory earlier this season.
The team's next game is against play Robert Morris University on Dec. 11 in Norman.
