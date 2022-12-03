OHP: 22-Year-Old Killed In Washita County Crash


Saturday, December 3rd 2022, 1:49 pm

By: News 9


WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. -

A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Washita County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the single-vehicle crash happened at around 6:10 a.m. near OK-54 and East 1130 Road.

Korbin Newman, 22, was driving eastbound on East 1130 Road when he departed the roadway, and the vehicle rolled an unknown amount of times and ejected the driver, OHP said.

Newman was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to OHP, the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said there wasn’t anyone else in the vehicle during the crash.
