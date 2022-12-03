Dean Martin Impersonator Performs During News 9 This Morning

Saturday, December 3rd 2022, 10:39 am
Michael Cooper, a Dean Martin impersonator and performer, took his talents to the News 9 studio Saturday morning.
Cooper will be performing at an event next week at the Yale Theater that is themed after Christmas variety shows of the ‘60s and ‘70s.
