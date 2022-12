Trends, Topics & Tags: 'The Rock' Rights His Wrongs

By: News 9

In Trends, Topics and Tags for Friday "The Rock" is righting his wrongs.

Dwayne Johnson said he used to steal king size Snickers bars from the same 7-Eleven store in Hawaii every day when he was 14 years old.

He said it was his pre workout meal and didn't have any money during that time, so he would steal it, so he went back and bought every single snack at the 7-Eleven.

And he went beyond that to give back to everyone inside the store.