Miranda Family Lights Return For Holiday Season

Friday, December 2nd 2022, 5:48 pm
One of Oklahoma's most well-known houses around the holidays is inviting everyone to come see their holiday display.
The Miranda Family Lights allows people to walk up, drive up or watch the lights from the comfort of their home.
For their hours and the dates, they'll be showing off their Christmas display on the Mirando Family Lights Facebook page.
