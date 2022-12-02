More Than 50 Artists, Vendors Expected At First Americans Museum Winter Holiday Market


Friday, December 2nd 2022, 3:20 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

People can stop by the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City to visit its Winter Holiday Market Saturday afternoon.

The event is expected to start with a story time at 1 p.m.

More than 50 artists and vendors will be at the museum offering art and goods from First American artists from around the country.

There will also be an Indigenous Santa there.
