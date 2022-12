By: News 9

Hot Cocoa Bar Opening At Scissortail Park For Holiday Season

A brand-new hot cocoa bar is opening in Scissortail Park Friday.

The Cocoa Cottage will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday from now until Dec. 16.

Then, the bar will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. daily starting on Dec. 17.

The menu will include hot apple cider, coffee, water, popcorn and cookies.

The Cocoa Cottage is located in the park near Robinson and Mick Cornett Drive.