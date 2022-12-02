Norman Public Schools Address Parents Following Ransomware Attack


Friday, December 2nd 2022, 4:49 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

After a ransomware attack at Norman Public Schools, school leaders are reaching out to the community.

District leaders said information collected from students and staff, including names and Social Security numbers, were potentially viewed or taken by hackers last month.

The district said it has now created a website with information about the event, which can be accessed here

The district has set up a call center for individuals with questions. The call center can be reached at 833-896-6813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

For further information about the attack, click here.

District leaders are encouraging staff, students and parents to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

Top Headlines

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

December 2nd, 2022