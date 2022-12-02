Norman Public Schools Address Parents Following Ransomware Attack

By: News 9

-

After a ransomware attack at Norman Public Schools, school leaders are reaching out to the community.

District leaders said information collected from students and staff, including names and Social Security numbers, were potentially viewed or taken by hackers last month.

The district said it has now created a website with information about the event, which can be accessed here

The district has set up a call center for individuals with questions. The call center can be reached at 833-896-6813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday

For further information about the attack, click here.

District leaders are encouraging staff, students and parents to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud.