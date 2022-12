Oklahoma Organization Calling For Moratorium On Electric Rate Hikes

By: News 9

The Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma is calling for a moratorium on any future electricity rate hikes.

According to new data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Oklahoma residential consumers saw electricity bills increase by 19% from September 2021 to September 2022.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved a nearly $2 increase on Oklahoma Natural Gas bills this week, and now the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and OG&E are both asking for price hikes.

