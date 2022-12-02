Eviction Rates On The Rise In Oklahoma

By: News 9

Evictions rates in Oklahoma are approaching all-time highs, and experts said there is no relief in sight.

Oklahoma County has seen a 138% increase in eviction filings since the moratorium on evictions ended, with nearly 1,800 more filings through July of 2022 compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Oklahoma Policy Institute.

Sabine Brown, an analyst with the Oklahoma Policy Institute, said it is affecting residents across the board.

"It's not just minimum wage workers, it's workers across the board that are really struggling to meet housing costs," Brown said. "It's daycare workers, teaching aides, medical assistants that are really struggling."

There are options available for anyone facing an eviction, including legal aid, Community Cares Partners and the Homeless Alliance.