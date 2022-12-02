Wind And Rain On Friday With More Coming This Weekend


Friday, December 2nd 2022, 7:16 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

A windy drizzly start to you Friday. Look for partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s.

Chances of rain Friday morning.

Wind and temps throughout the day.

Tonight a strong cold front slams in. This will bring a gusty north wind with wind chills in the teens and 20s by Saturday morning.

Low temps for Friday night.

Saturday afternoon highs in the mid 40s. Rain chances go up Saturday evening and last into the overnight hours.

High temps across the state on Saturday.

Highest totals will be along and south of I-40. Sunday we dry out early and highs will climb into the low 50s. 

Chances of rain Saturday night.
