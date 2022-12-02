Researchers Developing Vaccine To Fight Fentanyl Overdoses

Friday, December 2nd 2022, 9:30 am
Researchers in Texas may have found a way to combat the nation's growing fentanyl crisis by developing a vaccine.
Oklahoma health officials said twelve Oklahomans die each week from an unintentional drug overdose.
Scientists are working to develop a vaccine which would help our bodies develop antibodies against fentanyl. The antibodies would prevent the drug from making its way to your brain.
