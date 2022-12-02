OHP Troopers Respond To Early-Morning Crash Along Interstate 35


Friday, December 2nd 2022, 5:12 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers were called to the scene of an early-morning crash along Interstate 35 in Northeast Oklahoma City.

Troopers responded to the crash near Northeast 50th Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.


This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.
