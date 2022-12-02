Hawkins Leads Unbeaten No. 8 UConn Past Okla St 74-64


Thursday, December 1st 2022

By: Associated Press


STORRS, Conn. -

Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Oklahoma State 74-64 on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies (9-0).

It was the smallest margin of victory for UConn so far this season. The Huskies’ next closest was an 82-67 win over then-No. 18 Alabama last Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys (5-3). Avery Anderson III added 14.

Hawkins, a sophomore, had 18 points at the half as UConn dominated the final eight minutes to build a 48-31 lead.

Tyreek Smith’s three-point play gave OSU its final lead, 28-25 with 7:27 remaining.

UConn responded with a 15-0 run, including eight points from the foul line, over the next 4:27. The Huskies dominated at the foul line, hitting 15 of 19 in the half compared to OSU’s 4-for-4.

The Cowboys didn’t cut the deficit under double digits until the final minute of the game.

Hawkins’ previous career high was 20 points earlier this season against North Carolina-Wilmington.

BIG PICTURE

The Cowboys played their highest-ranked opponent since losing to No. 7 Baylor last season on Feb. 21. OSU is 1-4 against top-10 opponents since the start of last season.

UConn is off to its best start since 2013-14, when it also began 9-0. The program’s best start was 19-0 by the 1998-99 team, which went on to win the school’s first national championship.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday.

UConn: At Florida on Wednesday for its first true road game.
