Oklahoma Eviction Rates At All-Time High

Eviction rates are at all-time highs, and experts tell News 9 there is no relief.

In Oklahoma, there has been a 138 percent increase in eviction fillings and a 275 percent increase for judgments since the eviction moratorium ended. Oklahoma County saw 1,799 more filings through July of this year compared to the same period in 2019, according to Oklahoma Policy Institute.

In years past, in March and April, the number of evictions would significantly drop as there would be federal help, but even in those months this year, the county hit an all-time high in evictions.

“It's not just minimum wage workers its workers across the board that is really struggling to meet housing cost. It's daycare workers, teaching aids, and medical assistants,” said Sabine Brown, the Infrastructure and Access Senior Policy Analyst with the Oklahoma Policy Institute.