Bridge On NE Side Of Norman To Be Closed

A bridge on the northeast side of Norman will be closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday due to structural issues, the city's Public Works department said.

In a post to normanok.gov, the city said the bridge is located between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads.

City officials said detour routes will be set up on 48th Avenue NE.

According to city officials, the 60th Avenue NE bridge was built in 1940. Larger vehicles like school buses and fire trucks have long been forbidden to cross the bridge. However, it does serve about 1,500 vehicles per day.

The projected tentative cost for a new bridge is said to be $3 million to $4 million.