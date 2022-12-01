Jalen Williams Named Conference Rookie of The Month


Thursday, December 1st 2022, 2:41 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Jalen Williams has been named the Western Conference's Rookie of the Month.

Williams has appeared in 18 of the team's 21 games, seven of which were starts. Williams has also averaged 10.7 points per game to go along with a 52.4% shooting rate.

In Wednesday's 119-111 victory over San Antonio, Williams led Oklahoma City with a career-high 27 points.

Williams was selected 12th overall by the Thunder in the 2022 NBA Draft, and is just the third Thunder rookie to receive Rookie of the Month honors.
